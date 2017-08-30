Catholic World News

Statistical portrait of Church in Colombia

August 30, 2017

As Pope Francis prepares for a six-day apostolic journey to Colombia, the Holy See Press Office has released a statistical portrait of the Church in the South American nation.

Colombia, a nation of 48.2 million, is 93.9% Catholic. 7,236 diocesan priests and 2,324 religious priests minister to the faithful in 4,397 parishes, with 2,995 minor seminarians and 3,416 major seminarians in formation.

In addition, the Church in Colombia has 593 permanent deacons, 1,058 non-ordained male religious, 13,874 religious sisters, and 4,167 Catholic schools.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!