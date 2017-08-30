Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal representing Holy See at world’s fair in Kazakhstan

August 30, 2017

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is traveling to Astana, Kazakhstan, for the Holy See’s national day at the 2017 world’s fair.

The fair, officially known as Expo 2017, is dedicated to the theme of “Future Energy,” and the Holy See’s pavilion is called “Energy for the Common Good: Caring for our Common Home.”

The Holy See’s national day will take place on September 2. Expo 2017 began on June 10 and concludes on September 10.

