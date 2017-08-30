Catholic World News

India declares Muslim instant divorce unconstitutional

August 30, 2017

In a 3-2 decision, India’s Supreme Court has declared the Muslim practice of instant divorce unconstitutional.

Under the practice, a husband can initiate an instant divorce by saying the word talaq (“repudiation, divorce”) to his wife three times.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Pardon Crucifix Cross Large 2-1/8 Indulgence Pendant