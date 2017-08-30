Catholic World News

India declares Muslim instant divorce unconstitutional

August 30, 2017

In a 3-2 decision, India’s Supreme Court has declared the Muslim practice of instant divorce unconstitutional.

Under the practice, a husband can initiate an instant divorce by saying the word talaq (“repudiation, divorce”) to his wife three times.

