Catholic World News

Chilean president, sponsor of abortion legislation, to speak at Vatican conference

August 29, 2017

Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet, who sponsored a bid to allow legal abortion, will be one of the speakers at a November conference organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Bachelet has also promised to introduce legislation allowing for legal recognition of same-sex marriage. She will be one of many public figures at the November conference whose stands are in clear opposition to Catholic moral teachings. Among the American participants will be California’s Governor Jerry Brown, who signed the state law allowing for assisted suicide.

The November conference will be dedicated to the theme: “Health of People, Health of Planet, and Our Responsibility: Climate Change, Air Pollution, and Health.” It will be chaired by Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the outspoken head of the Pontifical Academy.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!