Catholic World News

Attorney for accused Guam archbishop says statute of limitations bars abuse lawsuits

August 29, 2017

An attorney for Archbishop Anthony Apuron has asked a court in Guam to dismiss sex-abuse lawsuits against the prelate, saying that the statute of limitations has expired.

Attorney Jacque Terlaje argued that the laws regarding sexual misconduct cannot be properly applied “to old cases such as the one Archbishop Anthony is involved in.” She said that a new law, allowing for more time to file sex-abuse claims, should not be applied retroactively.

Archbishop Apuron is on leave from his post in the Archdiocese of Agana, Guam, because of sex-abuse complaints. A Vatican tribunal has investigated the charges against him, and is expected to render its judgment soon.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!