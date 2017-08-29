Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics rally to block demolition of church

August 29, 2017

Hundreds of Catholics gathered outside a church in Wangcun, near Changzhi, in a bid to stop the demolition of the building.

Local authorities had given permission for renovation of the church, which is nearly 100 years old. But then they reversed their policy and scheduled the building for destruction, to make way for a public park.

After a mass demonstration by Catholics, the local officials have at least temporarily rescinded the order for demolition of the church.

(The AsiaNews report includes video footage of the confrontation between parishioners and the demolition crew.)

