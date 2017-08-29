Catholic World News

Vatican investigation of Indonesian bishop is complete; reported expected soon

August 29, 2017

An Indonesian bishop named by the Vatican to investigate complaints of corruption in another diocese has completed his assignment and will soon submit his report.

Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin of Bandung, the general secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ conference, was named by the Vatican to look into complaints in the Ruteng diocese, where Bishop Hubertus Leteng was accused of misusing church funds to support a mistress.

Bishop Bunjamin told the UCANews service that he had interviewed 30 people, collected the evidence that he felt was necessary, and would submit his findings to the Vatican “no later than early September.”

Bishop Bunjamin was appointed to conduct an apostolic visitation after dozens of priests in the Ruteng diocese protested, saying that Bishop Leteng had taken over $100,000 from the diocese and the Indonesian bishops’ conference. The accused bishop said that the funds were used to support a student in the US, but he did not provide details.

