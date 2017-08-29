Catholic World News

Mob invades Venezuela bishops’ headquarters

August 29, 2017

A group of people broke into the offices of the Venezuelan bishops’ conference on August 25, stealing several items and leaving the building in disarray.

The office was “the victim of the mob,” a Twitter report from the episcopal conference revealed. No details of the attack were given.

The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have frequently been harassed by groups of supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

