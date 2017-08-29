Catholic World News

India: bishops call on government to work for abducted priest’s release

August 29, 2017

The bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, called upon India’s government to increase its efforts to secure

Father Tom Uzhunnalil’s release.Terrorists kidnapped the priest in Aden, Yemen, in March 2016.

The prelates also called for prayers for the priest’s release.

