India: bishops call on government to work for abducted priest’s release
August 29, 2017
The bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, called upon India’s government to increase its efforts to secure
Father Tom Uzhunnalil’s release.Terrorists kidnapped the priest in Aden, Yemen, in March 2016.
The prelates also called for prayers for the priest’s release.
