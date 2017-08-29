Catholic World News

Cardinal Mahony: Trump’s pardon of former sheriff is ‘disgusting’

August 29, 2017

Cardinal Roger Mahony, the retired archbishop of Los Angeles, blasted President Donald Trump for pardoning Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, from 1993 to 2016.

Arpaio, 85, was convicted of misdemeanor contempt of court charges in July.

“I am deeply troubled and disgusted by President Trump’s pardon of Joe Arapaio,” Cardinal Mahony said. “The former sheriff’s tenure was marked by racial profiling, harassment of our Latino brothers and sisters, and the disruption of immigrant communities.”

“Rather than upholding it, President Trump’s pardon flouts and undermines the rule of law,” the prelate added. “It also sends a dangerous signal to law enforcement throughout the country that they, too, can ignore due process and profile and harass persons of color, especially Latinos.”

