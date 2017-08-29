Catholic World News

Guatemala: bishops criticize president for firing anti-corruption official

August 29, 2017

President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala has fired a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala—prompting criticism from the nation’s bishops.

“The struggle against corruption and impunity constitutes a need that cannot be put off and an urgent task for the Guatemalan state,” the bishops said in a statement. They added that “impunity and corrupt individuals emerge as the beneficiaries” of the firing.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Searching For and Maintaining Peace (Fr. Jacques Philippe)