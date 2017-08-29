Catholic World News

Guatemala: bishops criticize president for firing anti-corruption official

August 29, 2017

President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala has fired a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala—prompting criticism from the nation’s bishops.

“The struggle against corruption and impunity constitutes a need that cannot be put off and an urgent task for the Guatemalan state,” the bishops said in a statement. They added that “impunity and corrupt individuals emerge as the beneficiaries” of the firing.

