Scotland: prelate calls for increased government assistance to poor children

August 29, 2017

Bishop William Nolan, head of the Scottish bishops’ justice and peace commission, lent his support to a campaign to increase government assistance to poor children by five pounds ($6.50) per week.

“For a growing number of children, this is not the Scotland of equality, fairness and opportunity that our politicians tell us they wish to achieve,” he said. “I would urge politicians of all parties to support this initiative and act now to reduce the number of our children for whom poverty is destroying their childhood and stifling their future.”

