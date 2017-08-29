Catholic World News

Angola’s bishops call for calm after disputed election

August 29, 2017

The bishops of Angola called for calm after the two leading opposition parties disputed the provisional results of the August 23 election.

President José Eduardo dos Santos, a former Marxist who has become more open to the free market in recent decades, stepped down after 38 years in power. His party, led by protégé João Lourenço, won over 60% of the vote.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!