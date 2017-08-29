Catholic World News

Vatican prefect tells sisters: beware of idolatry of money

August 29, 2017

Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, the prefect of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, cautioned African religious sisters against the idolatry of money.

“How often do bishops and religious fight over money issues?” he preached at a Mass in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. “That is how it is; we know it because we receive news of these fights.”

The prelate added:

Money commands everything today, money commands power, money creates the poor, money creates death, it creates arms, and it creates fear. We do not want to serve money, we want to serve God and put money at the service of God and our brothers and sisters.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!