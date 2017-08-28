Catholic World News

Guam archbishop dismisses four Neocatechumate priests from presbyteral council

August 28, 2017

Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam, has dismissed four priests of the Neocatechumenal Way from the archdiocesan presbyteral council.

The archbishop told the four priests that he was removing them from the advisory council “because of insubordination.” The priests had complained to the Vatican about Archbishop Byrnes’ decision to close down Redemptoris Mater seminary, which the Neocatechumenal Way had administered. The seminary had come under fire, with critics questioning whether it was properly preparing men for the archdiocesan priesthood. Moreover, the archdiocese has indicated that the seminary grounds may be sold, to help pay damages in sex-abuse lawsuits against suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron and other clerics.

Archbishop Byrnes told the four priests that by voicing their concerns directly to the Vatican rather than speaking to him, “you have defied my leadership and betrayed my trust.”

