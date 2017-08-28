Catholic World News

Poll shows Australian Catholics support same-sex marriage

August 28, 2017

Most Australian Catholics support legal recognition of same-sex marriage, according to a new poll.

The poll—which was conducted by mail, and commissioned by advocates of same-sex marriage—found that about two-thirds of Catholics would favor the measure. Support for same-sex marriage among Catholics was roughly equal to that in the overall population.

Catholics were more likely that some other religious believers to support same-sex marriage, however. Among all “people of faith,” support was 58%—still a solid majority. Among those who professed no faith, the measure won 79% support.

References:

