Judge dismisses some charges against Bishop O’Brien in sex-abuse lawsuit

August 28, 2017

An Arizona judge has dismissed several counts of a sex-abuse lawsuit against Bishop Thomas O’Brien.

Bishop O’Brien, the retired head of the Phoenix diocese, is accused of molesting a man more than 35 years ago; the plaintiff says that he only recently recovered memory of the abuse. The bishop denies the charges.

Judge Davis Udall dismissed charges of fraud, negligence, and public nuisance, and claims that the Phoenix diocese was responsible for the alleged offenses. The judge ruled that the case involving the main charge of sexual abuse could continue.

