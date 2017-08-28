Catholic World News

Brazilian priest murdered; police say killer was an acquaintance

August 28, 2017

A Catholic priest was found dead at his home on August 24, the victim of multiple stab wounds.

Father Pedro Gomes Bezerra was killed by someone he knew, police believe. Nothing was stolen from his residence in Borborema, in the state of Paraibo, where he had been stationed for the past two years. He was 50 years old, and had been a priest for 24 years, at the time of his death.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!