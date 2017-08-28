Catholic World News

South Sudan: diocesan justice-and-peace official arrested

August 28, 2017

An official of the Diocese of Wau, in South Sudan, has been arrested.

No public explanation was given for the arrest of Natalina Andrea Mabu, the coordinator of the diocesan justice-and-peace commission. But a local radio station reported that she was under investigation after three military officers died, and 57 were hospitalized, because of food poisoning.

The military officers were stricken while attending a seminar, organized by the UN, on avoiding human-rights violations.

