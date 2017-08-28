Catholic World News

Philadelphia archdiocese warns donors: some funds mishandled

August 28, 2017

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has notified donors that their contributions may have been mishandled, after the arrest of a bank employee who was handling the funds.

Some contributions made in response to archdiocesan fundraising appeals were “manually mishandled, misappropriated, or not processed,” the archdiocese disclosed. Apparently cash and checks, which were sent directly to a TD Bank address, were not properly credited to the archdiocesan accounts.

TD Bank notified the archdiocese of the problem after an investigation, which began when donors noticed that their checks had not cleared. In its notice to contributors, the archdiocese observed that the mishandling of funds was due to problems at the bank, rather than any error on the part of archdiocesan employees.

