Vatican doctrinal congregation no longer cautions dissident theologians

August 28, 2017

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has been not taken disciplinary action against dissident theologians since the election of Pope Francis, the National Catholic Reporter remarks.

The Reporter contacted several theologians whose work had come under scrutiny by the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation in the past. None had heard from the CDF since Pope Francis was elected in March 2013.

At least one priest who was disciplined by the CDF in the past, the Irish Father Tony Flannery, revealed that he had expected further disciplinary action after he defied a Vatican order by celebrating Mass despite his suspension from ministry. No steps have been taken, however, he said; he has not heard from Rome.

