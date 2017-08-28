Catholic World News

ISIS threats on Vatican are ‘worrying,’ Cardinal Parolin admits

August 28, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin has admitted that “one cannot avoid worrying” about the possibility of a terrorist attack on the Vatican, particularly after a new public threat in a video produced by the Islamic State.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that he had seen the video, in which an Islamic terrorist identifies the Vatican as a target. However, Cardinal Parolin said that he was not aware for any concrete new security threats.

Paloma Garcia Ovejero, the deputy director of the Vatican press office, took a similar line. “We haven’t detected any signal in the Vatican that would lead us to raise the level of concern,” she said. She said that no new security measures have been taken—largely because the level of security at the Vatican is already high.

