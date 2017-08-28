Catholic World News

Swedish police raid church camp, arrest migrants

August 28, 2017

Swedish police raided a church camp on August 25 and arrested five families on suspicion that they are present in the nation illegally.

“There are no protected zones according to Swedish law,” a police spokeswoman said.

A media report described the camp as “a family camp for refugees organized by the Swedish church,” presumably the Church of Sweden, the Lutheran body that was formerly the state church.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!