Pontiff calls on Catholic politicians to heed Church’s teaching

August 28, 2017

Pope Francis received members of the International Catholic Legislators Network on August 27 and called upon them to heed Catholic teaching and bridge partisan divides.

“As long as the contribution of the Church to the great questions of society in our time can be put into discussion, it is vital that your commitment be constantly pervaded by her moral and social teachings, in order to build a more humane and just society,” the Pope said.

He added:

The laws that you promulgate and apply ought to build bridges between different political perspectives: even when they respond to precise ends ordered to the promotion of greater care for the defenseless and the marginalized, especially the many who are constrained to leave their countries; and when they are in order to favor a correct human and natural ecology.

