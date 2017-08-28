Catholic World News

Texas cardinal calls for prayer in wake of Hurricane Harvey

August 28, 2017

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, called for prayer as Hurricane Harvey inflicted massive damage in southeastern Texas.

“As the Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, this crisis hits very close to home,” he said on August 27. “In solidarity with my brother bishops in this area of the country, I call on people of faith to pray for all of those who have been impacted by this hurricane, and I ask people of good will to stand with the victims and their families.”

“We pray in thanksgiving for the first responders who are risking their lives to save others at this very moment,” he continued. “We include in our intentions the everyday heroes reaching out to help their neighbors in need, those who, like the Good Samaritan, cannot walk by a person in need without offering their hand in aid.”

The prelate added that “in the next couple of days, we will share more about the best ways to assist those in the Gulf region.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!