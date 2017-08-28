Catholic World News

Pontiff prays for flood victims, Rohingya Muslims

August 28, 2017

Following the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on August 27, Pope Francis prayed for flood victims in Bangladesh, Nepal, and India and for the Rohingya, a largely Muslim people who face persecution in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar.

“Sad news has arrived of the persecution of the religious minority, our Rohingya brothers,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “I would like to express all my closeness to them; and we all ask the Lord to save them, and to inspire men and women of good will to help them, that they may be given full rights.”

