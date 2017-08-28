Catholic World News

Our Lady of Czestochowa is a Queen and tender Mother, Pope tells Polish Catholics

August 28, 2017

Recalling the 300th anniversary of the crowning of the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Pope Francis described the Marian shrine of the Black Madonna at Jasna Góra Monastery as the “spiritual capital” of Poland.

“If Czestochowa is at the heart of Poland, it means that Poland has a maternal heart; it means that every step in life takes place together with the Mother of God,” he said in an August 26 video message.

“You are used to entrusting everything to her: the past, the present, the future, the joys and anguish of your personal life and of that of your beloved country,” he continued. “This is beautiful.”

The Pope added:

The sacred image shows that Mary is not a distant Queen seated in a throne, but rather the Mother who embraces her Son and, with Him, all of us, her children. She is a true Mother, whose face is lined, a Mother who suffers because she truly takes to heart the problems of our life. She is a Mother who is close to us, who never lets us out of her sight; she is a tender Mother, who takes us by the hand on our journey every day.

