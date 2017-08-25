Catholic World News

Letter by Christopher Columbus, stolen from Vatican library, located in US

August 25, 2017

The US Department of Homeland Security has located a letter by Christopher Columbus that was stolen from the Vatican library.

The letter, in which Columbus provided his patrons with an account of his discovery of the Americas, was found in the collection of a man who did not know it was stolen. The owner has agreed to return the letter to the Vatican library.

A Wall Street Journal account of the discovery reports that a forged version of the same letter has been on display in the Vatican library while the original was lost.

