Catholic World News

Swiss Guard leader: prepared for terrorist attack

August 25, 2017

The head of the Swiss Guard says that his unit is prepared for a terrorist attack on the Vatican.

“Perhaps it is only a question of time before an attack of this kind happens in Rome,” said Commander Christoph Graft, reacting to recent terrorist attacks in Spain. He said that the Vatican is prepared to respond to an attack.

Islamic extremists have frequently mentioned the Vatican as a potential target.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!