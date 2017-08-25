Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of World Council of Churches

August 25, 2017

Pope Francis met on August 25 with leaders of the World Council of Churches (WCC): the general secretary, Rev. Olav Fykse Tvelt; and the central committee moderator, Agnes Abuom.

Speaking with reporters after the encounter, Rev. Tvelt said that it had been a “very constructive and fruitful meeting.” He said that the talks had centered on questions of economic justice, climate change, and peacekeeping efforts. He said that the WCC leaders had joined the Pope in a prayer for unity and reconciliation, and had agreed to work for another meeting next year.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!