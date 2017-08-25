Catholic World News

Documents show British effort to influence choice of Irish archbishop in 1990

August 25, 2017

Newly released public documents show a bid by British diplomats to influence the Vatican’s choice of a new Archbishop of Armagh in 1990.

Confidential memos from the Public Record Office in Belfast show that Archbishop Emmanuel Gerada, who at the time was the apostolic nuncio in Ireland, advised the British ambassador to the Holy See not to discuss his concerns directly with Vatican officials because he would be on “delicate ground.” But he assured the ambassador that the leading candidates for the post “would all be people he knew were well regarded by us.” Archbishop Gerada even mentioned the name of then-Bishop Cahal Daly, who was eventually appointed.

