Diocesan worker murdered in Philippines

August 25, 2017

A Catholic layman who coordinated his diocese’s anti-mining activities was murdered while on his way to lead a Bible service.

Domingo Edo, who worked for the Diocese of Marbel, “had been handling the diocese’s anti-mining advocacy using dialogue, and was not known to agitate tribal members against the mining company,” according to a local priest.

The murder took place near Tampakan, the site of a longstanding dispute between the indigenous population and mine owners.

