‘The pain and anguish of Chinese Catholics’

August 25, 2017

An Italian missionary in Hong Kong said that as some Chinese Catholics face harassment from government officials, they also experience “pain and anguish” because of the actions of bishops and the Holy See.

“There are bishops who are recognized by the Holy See, but who also take up posts in the Patriotic Association which publicly proclaims principles incompatible with Catholic doctrine,” said Father Sergio Ticozzi,PIME. “Then there are bishops who take part in illegitimate episcopal ordinations, and who concelebrate with excommunicated bishops.”

The missionary added:

Observing the behavior of the Holy See, some brothers and sisters are shaking their heads too; they feel doubtful and suspicious. Some unofficial priests even asked me if Rome had accepted the government policy to eliminate the underground Church; or whether it is still necessary to refuse to join the Patriotic Association. Mistrust is rather widespread.

