Priest charges UN troops abandoned town in Central African Republic, allowing massacre

August 24, 2017

A Catholic priest has charged that UN peacekeeping troops “deliberately decided to abandon” the people of the town where he serves.

Father Jean-Alaim Zembi said that Moroccan soldiers pulled out of Zemio, on the border with Congo, leaving the people defenseless when armed militia members attacked, murdering residents and destroying homes. Father Zemio said that the UN troops had been warned that an attack was imminent.

“This community is being sacrificed, and I will hold you responsible for all those dead and preparing to die,” the priest said.

The attackers did not speak local languages, leading witnesses to suggest that they had come from Sudan.

