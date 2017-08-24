Catholic World News

Release soon for priest kidnapped by terrorists in Yemen in March 2016?

August 24, 2017

The Indian priest who was kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Yemen in March 2016 might be released soon, an Indian government official says.

Representatives of the Salesian order met last week with India’s foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, to press for more government action in the quest to secure the release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil. The foreign minister said that the priest is alive, and said she thinks he will be freed soon. She promised that the Indian government would continue diplomatic efforts on his behalf.

In May, Father Uzhunnalil released a video in which he pleaded for help, saying that he needed medical attention. Swaraj confirmed that he has been rough “unimaginable trauma and suffering” in captivity.

In July the foreign minister of Yemen had said that Father Uzhunnalil is alive, and that his government is also working for his release. Neither government has indicated where the priest is being held. His captors are believed to be associated with the Islamic State.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!