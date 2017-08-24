Catholic World News

Waldensian commission calls for recognition of homosexual unions

August 24, 2017

As the Waldensian synod meets near Turin, the body’s family commission said in a statement that the community recognizes “gay couples and their rights” and called for “awareness, openness, and accompaniment” toward “new forms of relationship that are already in existence in society.”

Peter Waldo, whose teachings anticipated Luther’s in some respects, founded the community in France in 1173; he was excommunicated within a decade.

The commission called for the recognition of a “plurality of family models present in society” as well as “their ecclesiastical recognition through the blessing of civil unions recognized by the State.” The full synod is expected to approve the commission’s statement in the coming days, according to La Repubblica.



