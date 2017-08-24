Catholic World News

Nepal: bill criminalizes conversion

August 24, 2017

Nepal’s parliament has passed a bill banning religious conversion as well as “the hurting of religious sentiment.”

The nation is largely Hindu, but Christianity has made inroads in recent years.

“The lesson from India is that anti-conversion laws not only restrict the rights of an individual to adopt a religion of their choice, but also put religious minority communities at risk of hostility and violence,” said a spokesman for Christian Solidarity Worldwide, which monitors the persecution of Christians.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!