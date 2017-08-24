Catholic World News

South African bishops call for unemployment summit

August 24, 2017

The South African bishops’ justice and peace commission has called for a national summit to address unemployment.

“All the sectors of our economy are shedding jobs and expanding the ranks of the unemployed at an accelerated and alarming rate,” the commission said in a statement. “In the mining sector alone, more than 70‚000 mine workers have lost their jobs in the past two years. We feel the pain of the thousands of South Africans who are unemployed.”

