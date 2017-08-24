Catholic World News

South Sudan’s government responsible for civil war, prelate charges

August 24, 2017

The auxiliary bishop of Juba, South Sudan’s capital, charged that the nation’s government is responsible for the civil war that began in 2013.

“The government is the orchestrator of the war, and the people are suffering as a result,” he said in a recent interview. “When brutality is the order of the day, someone has to speak up, especially when you see that the flock is living in fear. This makes me angry.”

