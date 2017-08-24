Catholic World News

Los Angeles archbishop laments nationalism, racism

August 24, 2017

The bishop of the largest diocese in the United States said in a recent homily that “we are seeing in our country a new kind of racism and nationalism.”

“It is a racism and nationalism rooted in fear,” Archbishop José Gomez preached, adding:

We need to work to overcome all the forms of racial thinking and racist practices that are still realities in our society. And, as we know, there is still a lot of racism and nativism tied up in the immigration debate. Even among Catholics. This is all wrong and it needs to stop!

