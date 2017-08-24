Catholic World News

Kandhamal Day recalls 2008 anti-Christian pogrom

August 24, 2017

On August 25, the Church in Kandhamal, a district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, will commemorate the ninth anniversary of a massive anti-Christian pogrom.

In 2008, an estimated 56,000 Christians were driven from their homes by Hindu fundamentalists. 395 churches and 5,847 were destroyed, over 100 people were killed, and over 40 women were assaulted.

