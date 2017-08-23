Catholic World News

South African cardinal: BBC ‘propaganda’ harms society

August 23, 2017

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is undermining Christian morality with a consistent propaganda campaign, charges Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of Durban, South Africa.

“Hardly a day passes without promoting abortion, homosexuality, etc.,” the cardinal said of BBC in a Twitter comment. He charged that BBC programming is designed to persuade viewers that “evil is good.”

Cardinal Napier responded quickly to a comment that he was not required to pay for BBC service. “But I do have to pay!” he tweeted. “Each time the propaganda is repeated I know more people are corrupted, myself included.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!