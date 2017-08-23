Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference forms committee against racism

August 23, 2017

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has formed an ad hoc committee to combat racism.

“Recent events have exposed the extent to which the sin of racism continues to inflict our nation,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the USCCB president, in announcing the formation of the new group. “The establishment of this new ad hoc committee will be wholly dedicated to engaging the Church and our society to work together in unity to challenge the sin of racism, to listen to persons who are suffering under this sin, and to come together in the love of Christ to know one another as brothers and sisters.”

Bishop George Murry, SJ, of Youngstown, Ohio, will chair the new group. The full membership has not yet been confirmed. The committee will meet soon to set its own agenda.

Bishop Murry said that he wanted to “listen to the needs of individuals who have suffered under the sin of racism and together find solutions to this epidemic of hate that has plagued our nation for far too long.”

