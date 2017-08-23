Catholic World News

Ugandan prelate: push for women’s ordination causing divisions in Catholic Church

August 23, 2017

Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu, Uganda has called for an end to the drive for the ordination of female Catholic priests, saying that advocates are “bringing a lot of tension into the Church.”

“There should be no more debate over the subject of females aspiring to be priests,” the archbishop said. He remarked that he had come to see the campaign for women’s ordination as “a major challenge facing the Catholic Church.”

”Jesus Christ was a man,” Archbishop Odama said. “If Christ wanted female priests, He would have ordained his mother, Mary, first; but He did not do that.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!