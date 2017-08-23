Catholic World News

Pope prays for Ischia earthquake victims

August 23, 2017

At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on August 23, Pope Francis offered a prayer for the victims of an earthquake that struck the island of Ischia, near Naples, on August 21.

Two deaths were reported, and more than 2,500 driven from their homes by the earthquake. The Pope prayed for the victims, survivors, and rescue workers.

