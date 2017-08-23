Catholic World News

Archbishop says Nigerian government should compensate Boko Haram victims

August 23, 2017

A Nigerian archbishop has argued that the country’s government should provide compensation to the victims of Boko Haram terrorist attacks.

Archbishop Matthew Man-oso Ndagoso of Kaduna said that the Catholic Church “has not received any support from the federal government” to rebuild churches that were destroyed in terrorist raids. He reported that the government “has yet to compensate the victims.” The archbishop said the government was responsible for providing help to those harmed by the raids.

