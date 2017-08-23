Catholic World News

‘We need fear nothing,’ Burkina Faso bishop says following terrorist attack

August 23, 2017

Following an August 13 jihadist terrorist attack in Burkina Faso’s capital, a bishop encouraged the Catholic faithful not to be afraid.

Preaching at the nation’s largest Marian shrine, Auxiliary Bishop Leopold Ouedraogo of Ouagadougou said:

Some people might think that the events of August 13 might have discouraged us, but we are here because ‘if the Lord does not build up the house, in vain do the builders labor.’ And if the Lord is with us, we need fear nothing. To the families of the victims we send a message of compassion and sympathy. We suffer with them and hope that through our prayers the Lord, who is a just Judge, will take them into his eternal Kingdom, because they have not deserved this.



