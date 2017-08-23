Catholic World News

Canadian prelate denounces racism following Charlottesville violence

August 23, 2017

The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops offered prayers and expressed condolences to the bishops of the United States following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Such violence, and the hatred that lies behind it, has no place in any just society,” Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario, said in his August 22 letter. “Faced with racism and other offences to the inviolable dignity of the human person created in God’s image, the Church can only continue to proclaim the truth in love while praying earnestly for all.”

