Paraguayan bishop: ‘there is no justice’ in region

August 23, 2017

A bishop who ministers in Paraguay’s sparsely populated Chaco region said that the region’s public defenders obtain their positions through political connections, but then choose to work in other areas of the country.

Stating that “there is no justice in Chaco,” Bishop Gabriel Narciso Escobar Ayala told the Fides news agency that only one public defender works in the region.

“There are many humble people in the area, especially those who work in farms, or as workers, who are exploited by employers and do not receive the salary they deserve by law,” he said. “These people, without legal assistance, turn to the bishop because they cannot afford a private lawyer, but what I can give them is just spiritual assistance.”

