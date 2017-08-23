Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops warn of simmering ethnic, regional tensions

August 23, 2017

Recalling the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Civil War (1967-70), the bishops of Nigeria have issued “Enough of This Drum Beat of War,” a statement warning that simmering ethnic, regional, and religious tensions have the potential to explode.

“Not all is well with our country, politically, economically and socially. Hunger and anger, religious bigotry and ethnic hate have indeed created a climate of fear and anxiety,” the bishops said in their statement. “The solution however is not to be found in aggravating the already tense situation by making uncontrolled or imprudent statements that could plunge the country into war or a very serious crisis.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!